Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! Abundance of Summer 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The early crops of tomatoes and cucumbers are being harvested. The bell peppers are coming along nicely, too. I has my first-ever meet-and-greet with a Patreon Patron; always lots of fun to meet like-minded people. 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll
