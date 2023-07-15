Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! Abundance of Summer 🇯🇵 🤩🐶👍🏾
channel image
The Kamakura Gardener
39 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

Good Day from Kamakura, Japan! 🇯🇵 The early crops of tomatoes and cucumbers are being harvested.  The bell peppers are coming along nicely, too. I has my first-ever meet-and-greet with a Patreon Patron; always lots of fun to meet like-minded people. 🤩🐶👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll

Keywords
vegetable gardeningraised bed gardeningsmall plot gardeninggardening in japan

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket