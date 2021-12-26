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Jay Dyer Explains The Great Reset
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211 views • December 26, 2021
The "Great Reset" agenda pushed by some of the most powerful organizations in the world is a clear and present danger to the life, liberty, and property of almost every person on the planet. In fact, it is practically a declaration of war on America's constitutional republic and the fundamental rights of every American. However, defeating the agenda is not impossible. Exposing its architects and their plan will be crucial. Then, withdrawing from the UN and the IMF, alongside a restoration of sound money and constitutional protections, can help protect America from these totalitarian schemes. But time is short.
It's time for us to get off our knees, throw the stupid masks in the trash, and start saying "NO!" for a change. We need to let the New World Order social engineers who rule over us know that we're not going to let them cram us into their rat maze anymore. So, let's all stand-up together and start challenging this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP
It's time for us to get off our knees, throw the stupid masks in the trash, and start saying "NO!" for a change. We need to let the New World Order social engineers who rule over us know that we're not going to let them cram us into their rat maze anymore. So, let's all stand-up together and start challenging this giant, worldwide COVID-19 PSYOP
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