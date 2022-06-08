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LARGE RED WORMWOOD-PX SYSTEM BODY SEEN AGAIN OVER EUROPE, RIVER TURNS RED INDONESIA, DEBRI COMES
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1136 views • June 08, 2022
Creatrix13.
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | LARGE RED WORMWOOD-PLANET SYSTEM BODY SEEN AGAIN OVER EUROPE NEAR GERMANY (SECOND TIME SEEN WITHIN OVER A WEEK) /RIVER TURNS BLOOD RED IN INDONESIA FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN "THE DESTROYER"/METEOR DEBRI CAME IN DURING MASSIVE SHOWER (BAD NEWS-BIGGER THINGS COMING BEHIND IT IN LATE JUNE/PLANET X-WORMWOOD SEEN IN SOUTHWEST SKIES OVER MISSOURI USA WITH MILLIONS OF FIERY ROCKS AROUND IT/THE TIME IS "NOW" TO ACCEPT OR REJECT JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA)-WHO WILL YOU WORSHIP?/READ BELOW. First song in video is by me I made months back called (cielo rojo, Red sky) as I put audio bible verses with that song that speaks on some of the effects coming from planet x and it's system.... last song is called (unshaken) by D'angelo who had his song featured in the game i love that's a western style game, song called ( unshaken).. Today is now 6/4/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: The large red planet x system body I showed days ago waa caught again by me a day or 2 ago over around Germany on public sky cameras... Also in indonesia waters turned blood red from red iron oxide dust coming down from earth's twin sun called nemesis the destroyer as its called the destroyer in our bible and is the twin sun of earth in the planet x system.... Pictures caught by me also other different planet x system bodies. Also what looks to be planet x (wormwood) itself caught in South/southwest skies over Missouri USA with other objects caught by ary_55 youtube channel... Also a few days ago when we had the massive meteor shower that insider mike from around the world warned paul Begley youtube channel about.. Well that day a few days back when we got the meteor shower multiple meteors were spotted in Quebec Canada and Brazil and other regions globally...and we know from insider mike more debris will be coming our way around the end of June as we do know millions are coming from planet xs debri tail that will be headed to earth shortly... Plus biblical headlines happening globally and more...
Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrmJPMGBiWez/
For more info go to Brandon's channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDv96plIk794UzfYnsAcYnQ | LARGE RED WORMWOOD-PLANET SYSTEM BODY SEEN AGAIN OVER EUROPE NEAR GERMANY (SECOND TIME SEEN WITHIN OVER A WEEK) /RIVER TURNS BLOOD RED IN INDONESIA FROM RED IRON OXIDE DUST FALLING FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN "THE DESTROYER"/METEOR DEBRI CAME IN DURING MASSIVE SHOWER (BAD NEWS-BIGGER THINGS COMING BEHIND IT IN LATE JUNE/PLANET X-WORMWOOD SEEN IN SOUTHWEST SKIES OVER MISSOURI USA WITH MILLIONS OF FIERY ROCKS AROUND IT/THE TIME IS "NOW" TO ACCEPT OR REJECT JESUS CHRIST (YESHUA)-WHO WILL YOU WORSHIP?/READ BELOW. First song in video is by me I made months back called (cielo rojo, Red sky) as I put audio bible verses with that song that speaks on some of the effects coming from planet x and it's system.... last song is called (unshaken) by D'angelo who had his song featured in the game i love that's a western style game, song called ( unshaken).. Today is now 6/4/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. This videos highlights: The large red planet x system body I showed days ago waa caught again by me a day or 2 ago over around Germany on public sky cameras... Also in indonesia waters turned blood red from red iron oxide dust coming down from earth's twin sun called nemesis the destroyer as its called the destroyer in our bible and is the twin sun of earth in the planet x system.... Pictures caught by me also other different planet x system bodies. Also what looks to be planet x (wormwood) itself caught in South/southwest skies over Missouri USA with other objects caught by ary_55 youtube channel... Also a few days ago when we had the massive meteor shower that insider mike from around the world warned paul Begley youtube channel about.. Well that day a few days back when we got the meteor shower multiple meteors were spotted in Quebec Canada and Brazil and other regions globally...and we know from insider mike more debris will be coming our way around the end of June as we do know millions are coming from planet xs debri tail that will be headed to earth shortly... Plus biblical headlines happening globally and more...
Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/JrmJPMGBiWez/
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