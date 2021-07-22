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South Africa: Lord Have Mercy on these Poor People Waiting in Line for Food [21.07.2021]
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11 views • July 22, 2021
806 views Jul 21, 2021
chuck middleton - 5.41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3xX5IxV_SZY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xX5IxV_SZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
I got this from Just a Voice 4 https://youtu.be/q6Cft_RF8sw
Coming To A City Near You!
138 views Jul 21, 2021
Just A Voice 4
77 subscribers
Joined Jan 1, 2021
1,862 views
https://youtu.be/q6Cft_RF8sw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6Cft_RF8sw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHLjQss5hq7qinxsZQgWIvA/videos
chuck middleton - 5.41K subscribers
https://youtu.be/3xX5IxV_SZY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3xX5IxV_SZY
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCe9eyeZvTvEash4rP0DU7lg
I got this from Just a Voice 4 https://youtu.be/q6Cft_RF8sw
Coming To A City Near You!
138 views Jul 21, 2021
Just A Voice 4
77 subscribers
Joined Jan 1, 2021
1,862 views
https://youtu.be/q6Cft_RF8sw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q6Cft_RF8sw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCHLjQss5hq7qinxsZQgWIvA/videos
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