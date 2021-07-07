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The Delta Variant Will Cause The Next Pandemic - THAT'S FAKE NEWS!
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1090 views • July 07, 2021
Folks, my conclusions have led me to understand that religion and government are the world problems, the religion of Pharma (Pharmekia – a witches brew) and the collusion of those in power, the government of politics and religion, in fact they are Kabbalistic religious Oligarchs with their Black stone Kabbalah Worship, just the same as Islam, which I have studied so as to understand the problems we face! The Prophets of the ages have warned consistently of this. This is the world problem, not just vaccines, but life support systems they want to undermine. They want to poison the food, water, and air and make people sick, then feed the world with Pharma so people think they will get better, while the Oligarchs profit all the time! They undermine health and people are at risk from such practice! This is an attempt to undermine human existence by destroying the health of the people! Why else does the WHO Logo have the Baphomet needle and snake with the world grid as a background and laurel representing crops! This is it, it is an extinction event in progress! It's all Satanic! The Hidden hand, Deep State, Swamp, Illuminati, Freemasons.
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maskvaccinevaxxedgenocideconspiracypandemicdepopulationnihextinctmedical tyrannyvaxvaersexterminationmandatewuhanjabshotinjectioncovid 19plandemicmrnablood clot
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy