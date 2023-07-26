RINO Mitch McConnell Pulls a Joe Biden, Freezes Up Like an Ice Cube During Press Conference

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For the record the Telegram channel you see at the top left of this video is a Russian channel I believe. I follow it for information but don't agree with some things they say.
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