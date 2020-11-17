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PSICÓLOGOS POR LA VERDAD. Rueda de prensa de UNIDOS por la VERDAD y la VIDA EN LIBERTAD
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3 views • November 17, 2020
Video original en
https://youtu.be/nmBh2Kqy0LI
Todos los videos en:
https://elinvestigador.org/rueda-prensa-unidos-por-la-verdad-y-la-libertad/
Conferencia de Prensa "Unidos por la Verdad y la Vida, en Libertad".
Viernes 25 de Septiembre en Barcelona.
Conferencia conjunta de colectivos profesionales y colectivos civiles.
Convocada inicialmente por Médicos por la Verdad España.
PSICÓLOGOS POR LA VERDAD
M. Ángeles Morán Tamarit
Comunicado psicólogos por la verdad:
https://medicosporlaverdad.es/comunicado-de-psicologos-por-la-verdad/
Grabación y edición
Alícia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
https://youtu.be/nmBh2Kqy0LI
Todos los videos en:
https://elinvestigador.org/rueda-prensa-unidos-por-la-verdad-y-la-libertad/
Conferencia de Prensa "Unidos por la Verdad y la Vida, en Libertad".
Viernes 25 de Septiembre en Barcelona.
Conferencia conjunta de colectivos profesionales y colectivos civiles.
Convocada inicialmente por Médicos por la Verdad España.
PSICÓLOGOS POR LA VERDAD
M. Ángeles Morán Tamarit
Comunicado psicólogos por la verdad:
https://medicosporlaverdad.es/comunicado-de-psicologos-por-la-verdad/
Grabación y edición
Alícia Ninou
https://timefortruth.es/
Keywords
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