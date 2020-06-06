Becoming A Rockstar Interview with Revathi Jannavarapu Healing Journeys Ep 4 #BECOMING

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She believes everyone has power to become the BEST VERSION of their self. Or as she puts it being a Rockstar!
Here she shares with me her healing journey of overcoming depression, negativity, and pressure. She researched and found ways to motivate herself, be positive, and believe in herself.
See more from Revathi Jannavarapu at
youtube.com/channel/UC4CMs_P_IS17Yajq0q9I3Gg