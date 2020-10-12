Resisting the Satanic World Order Conference (OCT 17th)

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For details and to sign up for the conference, click here. https://tradcatknight.org/webconferen...
Speakers will include
Leo Zagami
JohnXArmy
Dr. James Fetzer
Dr. Paul Cottrell
Eric Gajewski
You will have the ability to interact live with other people, and ask speakers questions when prompted.