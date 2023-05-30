Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Left wing lbgtq Marxist jews control all you think, hear and read in America.
75 views
channel image
Little Blue Bird
Published 15 hours ago |

FREE SPEECH, "Constitutionally protected by 1st amendment" Russian Orthodox Priest talks about the jewish problem. "If you want to know who rules over you, look at who you are not allowed to criticize." ― George Orwell. YOU ARE THE VICTIM OF RELENTLESS JEWISH COMMIE PROPAGANDA!    jews own, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, NBC, NY Times, Newsweek, NPR,  all major newspapers, and social media and Congress, FBI, CIA, HLS, CDC, WHO, DOJ, etc. Jews are America's biggest threat to our Republic. jews are pushing the fake right wing extremist threat. jews use fake mass shootings and staged events, to destroy America from within. Jews and CIA did 9 11 100%.

Keywords
brotherfoundationnathanial

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket