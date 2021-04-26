‘This is Martial Law’—US Soldiers Force Women from Car at Gunpoint for Pumping Gas Past Curfew

This first appeared on The Free Thought Project‘THIS IS MARTIAL LAW’—US SOLDIERS FORCE WOMEN FROM CAR AT GUNPOINT FOR PUMPING GAS PAST CURFEWUnderstand the LAW and just how this is way wrong on many levels and needs to stop!!This Channel is here to inform you of the things going on and teach the solutions.We Americans have not only the right, but the duty to put this all to an end.Its time to quit screwing around and get busy.Police State USSA .. aka .. THE AMERICAN UNION .. SCREW US LAW - posse comitatus act.By the actual law .. you have every right to shoot them in the face.The Posse Comitatus Act is a United States federal law signed on June 18, 1878, by President Rutherford B. Hayes which limits the powers of the federal government in the use of federal military personnel to enforce domestic policies within the United States. The Act was passed as an amendment to an army appropriation bill following the end of Reconstruction and was updated in 1956 and 1981.They are violating your rights and breaking US law.Minneapolis, MN — On April 11, 2021, just miles from where George Floyd took his last breaths on Earth as they were squeezed from his body by officer Derek Chauvin, Daunte Wright was targeted by police over an alleged expired tag. Because the American police state is a violent behemoth which knows no self-restraint, a few moments into the stop and Wright would be killed at the hands of those who claim to protect him.The unjust nature of Wright’s death sparked massive backlash in the form of protests and riots leading to Mayor Jacob Frey of Minneapolis declaring a state of emergency.With the curfew implemented and hundreds of protesters arrested for simply being outside too late, the unrest tapered off last week. However, videos have surfaced showing some rather shocking scenes unfold as Minneapolis and the surrounding areas turned into an outright militarized police state.Even folks who were not involved in the protests have been rounded up under what many are saying appears to be martial law. Over the weekend, video surfaced of the heavy handed militarized tactics being used by both police and military who were called in to quell the unrest. It is nothing short of shocking.According to the person who posted the video, several women, not affiliated with the protests, were attempting to gas up their vehicle — apparently after curfew — when heavily armed soldiers surrounded their car. The soldiers then ordered the women from the car with AR-15 rifles pointed at their heads.As the completely harmless women, one of them in yoga pants, are ordered out of the vehicle, they are then forced to kneel on the ground with their hands on their heads. The scene was akin to a raid on the Taliban in Kabul, but happened in Minneapolis, and instead of the Taliban, it was innocent women in yoga pants.Naturally, the footage has sparked criticism online with many comparing the scene to martial law.