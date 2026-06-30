An Explosive Happening & the Border Wall Plan 6-28-26@1:04 PM Video 6-30-26

This word was shared prior by text on the ministry' sites on 6-28-26. A word of warning from my lovely Jesus Christ of something explosive occurring in America-Babylon with information of how the border wall issue was planned, carried out, used to bring in antichrist's needed surveillance systems.

FOR THE GLORY OF FATHER GOD & JESUS CHRIST

2 Corinthians 2:10-11

10 But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.

11 For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.





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Vicki Parnell

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