24-Year-Old Canadian TV Reporter Who Received Four Doses of COVID vaccine Died Suddenly and Unexpectedly at Home

24 years old Global Regina TV reporter Matthew Rodrigopulle in Canada who received 4 doses of COVID vaccine died suddenly died at his home. Investigative journalist pointed out that Rodrigopulle joined the hundreds of thousands of young people who died too soon due to the heart problems caused by the COVID shots
