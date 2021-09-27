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023 3 Days, 3 Nights, Earth Round Or Flat, Organic Farming, FAQ -- Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Whats Up Prof?
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50 views • September 27, 2021
In Episode 23 we answer some questions that we received, such as: Is oil a fossil fuel? Where should we draw the line on political involvement? Was Jesus crucified on Wednesday or Friday? What is the difference between imputed and imparted righteousness? Were lucifer and his angels cast out before or after the fall of man? Will there be future prophets? We will also answer some questions regarding the King of the North and South. We give our statement on the round vs flat earth and Walter gives advice on organic farming.
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 419.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 19 (1904) - Ms 145, 1904
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 5 (1887-1888) - Lt 43, 1887
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Bible Answers – 3 Days and Three Nights
https://adtv.watch/watch/did-jesus-di...
God’s Guiding Gift
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X77Z6...
Soapmaking With Sonica Veith
https://adtv.watch/introduction-to-so...
Co-Dependance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEZVz...
Total Onslaught – Full Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Total Transformation – Full Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
2:08 Is Oil A Fossil Fuel?
4:07 King Of The North And South
6:43 Who Is Moab?
7:43 Ellen White Endorsed: “Thoughts On Daniel And Revelation”
11:07 Where Should The Line Be Drawn To Get Involved In Political Issues – Voting?
17:23 Can you please explain what is the difference between imputed and imparted Justification?
20:56 Was Lucifer And His Angels Cast Out Before Or After The Fall Of Man?
23:10 The Sign of Jonah? Matthew 12:38-42
47:54 Will There Be Future Prophets with Prophetic Light?
54:30 Earth Round Or Flat?
58:57 Should we be growing our own vegetables?
Become a member and support us to keep producing free videos - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1oO...
Send your questions to: [email protected]
Visit our website her: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit our online store here: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY:
Manuscript Releases, vol. 21 [Nos. 1501-1598], p. 419.6 (Ellen Gould White)
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 19 (1904) - Ms 145, 1904
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 5 (1887-1888) - Lt 43, 1887
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Bible Answers – 3 Days and Three Nights
https://adtv.watch/watch/did-jesus-di...
God’s Guiding Gift
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X77Z6...
Soapmaking With Sonica Veith
https://adtv.watch/introduction-to-so...
Co-Dependance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SEZVz...
Total Onslaught – Full Series by Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Total Transformation – Full Series By Walter Veith
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
0:00 Start
2:08 Is Oil A Fossil Fuel?
4:07 King Of The North And South
6:43 Who Is Moab?
7:43 Ellen White Endorsed: “Thoughts On Daniel And Revelation”
11:07 Where Should The Line Be Drawn To Get Involved In Political Issues – Voting?
17:23 Can you please explain what is the difference between imputed and imparted Justification?
20:56 Was Lucifer And His Angels Cast Out Before Or After The Fall Of Man?
23:10 The Sign of Jonah? Matthew 12:38-42
47:54 Will There Be Future Prophets with Prophetic Light?
54:30 Earth Round Or Flat?
58:57 Should we be growing our own vegetables?
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