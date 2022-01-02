Patriots Cannabis Co presents Pablo Escobar and Crazy Charlie - Carlos Lehder - son of a Nazi who moved to Colombia in 1928 - shown in the video.Rich Nazis. Look at what they owned. Wow.

This is a really well done 11 minute video published by Nutty that tells a big story. Crazy Charlie became one of the key players in the Medellin Drug Cartel. The Ochoa brothers are also discussed. They lived in Envigado, not that far from our Bed and Breakfast. I will be offering Pablo Escobea tours to the prison - El Cathedral - to our guests. I love this story. Pablo and I are about the same age. It really is quite amazing when you see what they did. They were purportedly making Seventy Million per day. So much money they could not spend it or hide it all. They were burying it all over the place. Some of it has been found. Not all of it. And this was not that long ago when you think about it. It is not like drug trade just stopped after they killed him. Quite the contrary. It probably got bigger. The Caii and other Cartels filled the gap. And they were shipping to the Mexican cartels and that is why they control even today lots of the Pacific Coast region of Colombia. Think about it. They use subs , planes and other boats to still get the product up to Mexico and Nicaragua. When I lived in Costa Rica I went to the Nicaraguan border many times to renew my 90 day visa. You could not believe the trucks moving north. Hundreds and hundreds of them every day. The were stacked up at the border waiting to get through. You can only image the graff paid to get their product through. The Nicas are as corrupt as the Colombians. Maybe more. Don't forget the Nicas leader is a big Commie. Ortega . That is for sure. So this Crazy Charlie looks like he was born with a big silver spoon in his mouth before he became a hard core criminal. The Nazi connection - the Cabal connection - makes sense to me. Look how many of those Nazi Basterds moved to South America. We are in South America, Colombia, as we speak. I know a bunch of them moved to Argentina and Brazil as well. And or course - the top scientists and other hard core Cabal Nazi criminals moved to the US and are now imbeded in all of our institutions, colleges, medical colleges and hospitals , major companies and politics.