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French Billionaire Goes PUBLIC with databanks that expose 38 individuals who ARE the "shadow government"
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1523 views • March 06, 2022
French Billionaire Goes PUBLIC with databanks that expose 38 individuals who ARE the "shadow government"
Shadow Government: Databanks Expose Global Evil and Corruption Says French Billionaire
https://rumble.com/embed/vkzi99/?pub=x2y2z
Philippe Argillier says he has four databanks that will expose 38 individuals that run the "shadow government", responsible for the CREATION OF COVID-19, which took place YEARS AGO!
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
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Shadow Government: Databanks Expose Global Evil and Corruption Says French Billionaire
https://rumble.com/embed/vkzi99/?pub=x2y2z
Philippe Argillier says he has four databanks that will expose 38 individuals that run the "shadow government", responsible for the CREATION OF COVID-19, which took place YEARS AGO!
====My Links=================
https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre
----------------------------
T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]
https://t-shirtsplus.shop?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p
***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***
"COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&;sca_source=COVID19Shirt
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