🚨🔍 Trump's would‑be assassin Thomas Crooks medical examiner was dual Israeli‑US citizen - Ken Silva, Tucker Carlson, clip

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🚨🔍 Medical examiner who autopsied Trump's would‑be assassin is dual Israeli‑US citizen
Ken Silva, an investigative journalist, and the author of "The Trump Assassination Plots," tells Tucker Carlson the odd circumstances surrounding Thomas Crooks' autopsy:
🌏 The Pittsburgh medical examiner who performed the autopsy is a dual US‑Israeli citizen.
🌏 He was in Israel after October 7 helping identify bodies – standing next to Chen Kugel, a source of "beheaded babies" claims.
🌏 His report was incomplete: no hair specimen testing, fragments still inside Crooks' body when released for cremation.
🌏 Crooks was sent to this examiner for "more advanced facilities"