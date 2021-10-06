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Richard’s Case Gets Overturned
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31 views • October 06, 2021
Well done Richmond Goldsmith!
The use of the PCR as a test, is maybe the greatest fraudulent component of the C19 plandemic.
For exposing this fraud, Richard was targetted by the police resulting imprisonment and fines of £660 and £66.
(Hmmm...)
He's now overturned the fines and is now set to sue the police on multiple accounts.
https://youtu.be/7Lirbd1i7Zw
The use of the PCR as a test, is maybe the greatest fraudulent component of the C19 plandemic.
For exposing this fraud, Richard was targetted by the police resulting imprisonment and fines of £660 and £66.
(Hmmm...)
He's now overturned the fines and is now set to sue the police on multiple accounts.
https://youtu.be/7Lirbd1i7Zw
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