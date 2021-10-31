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These are the Days of Pentecost- Set Free From Demonic Bondage
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22 views • October 31, 2021
These are the Days of Pentecost Set Free From Demonic Bondage
Acts 2:1 Context
1And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
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https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
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Acts 2:1 Context
1And when the day of Pentecost was fully come, they were all with one accord in one place. 2And suddenly there came a sound from heaven as of a rushing mighty wind, and it filled all the house where they were sitting. 3And there appeared unto them cloven tongues like as of fire, and it sat upon each of them. 4And they were all filled with the Holy Ghost, and began to speak with other tongues, as the Spirit gave them utterance.
2ND GENERATION CHRISTIAN TELEVISION
For Speaking Engagements: [email protected]
Support this Ministry:
WITNESS TEES 🙆♂️
Born Again That's my "New Normal"
https://teespring.com/stores/witness-tees-2
DONATIONS (As God leads your heart) No pressure:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/GODSTRUTHSTANDS
Cash App: https://cash.app/$RubyHayes
Venmo: @ruby-Hayes-2
Thank you in Advance!
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