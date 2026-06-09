California Under Fire/ The AI Bubble Will Not Pop/ Reviewing Previous Discussions

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Blessings to you all!
Our discussion on Pasadena military operations, gas shortages possible soon as price hikes are expected to rise. California set for World Cup only further diminishing their supply in SoCal.
The AI Bubble will not pop until their systems are fully operational in the augmentation of humans.
Also WEF members involved with the whole open AI systems operation with Palantir.