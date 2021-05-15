All About That Faith (Interpreted TWICE!)

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You know my daughter she told me she worry about her size
I said don't you worry you have beauty in and outside
Debuting here May 15th, 2021 Noon Eastern Time.
Mama speaks
Love you Dear Ones.
xoxox