Some comments about Wolves

Some thoughts here about what a wolf is and how to avoid them, from experience. If you see yourself here, ask God to change your life, and if you know one of these people, maybe this will help to define what you are seeing.



Maybe you're thinking that you can get away with things that are different in your private life from your public life, but God sees it all. Give God all of your life and you will experience full freedom from all of sin and the bondage that it brings.