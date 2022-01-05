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Trout Almondine with green beans and lemon
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11 views • January 05, 2022
Trout Almondine with green beans and lemon
A classic entree with fresh trout and green beans sautéed with sliced almonds in brown butter sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/trout-almondine/
Clean the fresh trout but deboning the fish, removing the scales and creating slits on the skin side. Season the fish with salt and pepper on both sides.
Trim the ends of the green beans and place in a steamer pan or boil until cooked al dente. Place in ice water bath to stop cooking and reserve.
In a hot pan, pour in oil and heat as hot as possible. Place the fish skin side down in the oil and press down the fish with a spatula to ensure no air pockets are between the fish skin and the oil. Do not over crowd the pan, cut the fish fillets in half if needed depending on pan size.
Once the fish skin is crisp and golden brown, flip the fish to finish cooking and then remove from pan and set aside.
Drain the pan of excess oil and cool down to medium heat. Add butter, salt and sliced almonds. Sauté on medium heat until almonds and butter turn golden brown. Add green beans to finish and heat.
Plate green beans and put the finished fish on top. Drizzle the almond sauce over the fish and plate. Finish with drizzling lemon juice and lemon wedge garnish. Serve
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
A classic entree with fresh trout and green beans sautéed with sliced almonds in brown butter sauce
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/trout-almondine/
Clean the fresh trout but deboning the fish, removing the scales and creating slits on the skin side. Season the fish with salt and pepper on both sides.
Trim the ends of the green beans and place in a steamer pan or boil until cooked al dente. Place in ice water bath to stop cooking and reserve.
In a hot pan, pour in oil and heat as hot as possible. Place the fish skin side down in the oil and press down the fish with a spatula to ensure no air pockets are between the fish skin and the oil. Do not over crowd the pan, cut the fish fillets in half if needed depending on pan size.
Once the fish skin is crisp and golden brown, flip the fish to finish cooking and then remove from pan and set aside.
Drain the pan of excess oil and cool down to medium heat. Add butter, salt and sliced almonds. Sauté on medium heat until almonds and butter turn golden brown. Add green beans to finish and heat.
Plate green beans and put the finished fish on top. Drizzle the almond sauce over the fish and plate. Finish with drizzling lemon juice and lemon wedge garnish. Serve
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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