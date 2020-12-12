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General Michael Flynn - Jericho March in DC 12-12-20
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152 views • December 12, 2020
General Flynn had something special to share today.
General Flynn speaks at the Jericho Rally in Washington D.C. today –
“Jericho is actually a place in history and in our hearts…”
…We spend our entire lives looking and seeking something more noble than who we are and that’s really why we are standing here today because we are in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America. And remember, the courts do not decide who the next President of the United States will be…there is a lot of activity that is still playing out…. we the people decide [who will be President].”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com
General Flynn speaks at the Jericho Rally in Washington D.C. today –
“Jericho is actually a place in history and in our hearts…”
…We spend our entire lives looking and seeking something more noble than who we are and that’s really why we are standing here today because we are in a crucible moment in the history of the United States of America. And remember, the courts do not decide who the next President of the United States will be…there is a lot of activity that is still playing out…. we the people decide [who will be President].”
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com
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