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Malchut Is Chosen Torah Code By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
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46 views • December 20, 2021
16th Tevet, 5782
December 19, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
In the Last Days many people will come and say "Come, let us go up to the
mountain of HaShem [God], the house of the God of Jacob. He will teach us his ways so that we may walk in his patch. For the Law will go forth from Zion and the Word of HaShem from Jerusalem" Isaiah 2:3; Micah 4:1
In the End of the Days [Genesis 49:1] Israel will choose the Malchut Israeli Knesset Party with a biblical king [son of King Solomon - king David] and a Kohen Gadol [High Priest, Aaron's linage]. This kingdom will exist forever. Daniel 7:27.
This Video is called: Malchut [is] Chosen Torah Code
[The People of Israel will choose the Malchut Israeli Knesset Party!]
Enjoy!
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
#MalchutIsraeliKnessetParty
Malchut:
https://www.inner.org/sefirot/sefmalcu.htm
https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/380286/jewish/Jewish-Royalty.htm
https://www.aish.com/sp/k/48971776.html
https://www.pealim.com/dict/3645-malchut/
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
December 19, 2021
Shalom everyone,
Thank you for visiting my channel.
In the Last Days many people will come and say "Come, let us go up to the
mountain of HaShem [God], the house of the God of Jacob. He will teach us his ways so that we may walk in his patch. For the Law will go forth from Zion and the Word of HaShem from Jerusalem" Isaiah 2:3; Micah 4:1
In the End of the Days [Genesis 49:1] Israel will choose the Malchut Israeli Knesset Party with a biblical king [son of King Solomon - king David] and a Kohen Gadol [High Priest, Aaron's linage]. This kingdom will exist forever. Daniel 7:27.
This Video is called: Malchut [is] Chosen Torah Code
[The People of Israel will choose the Malchut Israeli Knesset Party!]
Enjoy!
#Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
#MalchutIsraeliKnessetParty
Malchut:
https://www.inner.org/sefirot/sefmalcu.htm
https://www.chabad.org/kabbalah/article_cdo/aid/380286/jewish/Jewish-Royalty.htm
https://www.aish.com/sp/k/48971776.html
https://www.pealim.com/dict/3645-malchut/
Malchut Israeli Knesset Party
https://www.facebook.com/malchutisraelknesset
Rabbis For Anusim
https://www.facebook.com/Rabbis-For-Anusim-597118940346572/
GETTR- Rabbis For Anusim
https://gettr.com/user/rabbisforanusim
GETTR - Zemah ben Yishai
https://gettr.com/user/zemahbenyishai
AnonUp.com
https://anonup.com/@ZemahBenYishai
SafeChat
https://safechat.com/user/1349237572507938817
Parler
https://parler.com/user/ZemahBenYishai
WeGo.Social
https://wego.social/ZemahBenYishai
Donate: https://www.paypal.me/SAMUELSALDANAJR [email protected]
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