Dr. Jane Ruby & Robert Barnes: Amish Farmers

AFTER TALK with civil rights attorney Robert Barnes who exposes the overall plan by U.S. government to destroy healthy food and farmlands like Amish farmers while Bill Gates and the Chinese buy up millions of soil rich American farms.
Dr. Jane Ruby is an American scientist, medical professional, and commentator
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.