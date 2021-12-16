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mRNA Inventor Says Something's NOT Right
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114 views • December 16, 2021
Dr. Robert Malone, M.D., the prestigious Virologist and Scientist who invented the mRNA genetic mutagen that's currently being forced into the bodies of everyone in the Western world, except Moderna and Pfizer employees and politicians, of course, who are exempt from such mandates, says that this evil paradigm violates bioethics conventions that have been in place since the end of WWII. He also says that "something is not right" when the government aggressively suppressed the use of effective treatments such as Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine in lieu of fast-tracking an experimental genetic mutagen disguised as a "vaccine" which was never adequately tested, and which has already caused more deaths than all of the other vaccines ever administered in the history of medicine, combined.
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