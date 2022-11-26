Create New Account
Animals moving in circles all around the world, it is the end time signs 2022
The animals strange behavior, because they know worldwide massive natural disasters will happen soon during the rapture event. They have better instincts than human .. Jesus coming very soon, who knows this year !

Joel 1: 18-20, KJV

18 How do the beasts groan! the herds of cattle are perplexed, because they have no pasture; yea, the flocks of sheep are made desolate.

19 O Lord, to thee will I cry: for the fire hath devoured the pastures of the wilderness, and the flame hath burned all the trees of the field.

20 The beasts of the field cry also unto thee: for the rivers of waters are dried up, and the fire hath devoured the pastures of the wilderness.


Romans 8:19-21, KJV

19 For the earnest expectation of the creature waiteth for the manifestation of the sons of God.

20 For the creature was made subject to vanity, not willingly, but by reason of him who hath subjected the same in hope,

21 Because the creature itself also shall be delivered from the bondage of corruption into the glorious liberty of the children of God.

