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Paul Joseph Watson: The Symbolism Behind the Satanic 'Squid Game' [20.10.2021]
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130 views • October 22, 2021
'Signs and Symbols Rule the World, not Words nor Laws.' - Confucius
Squid Game Netflix Official: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Squid+Game&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
270,576 views Oct 20, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QIhIDHXgh3U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
Squid Game Netflix Official: https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Squid+Game&;t=ironbrowser&ia=web
Predictive Programming mkultra https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
270,576 views Oct 20, 2021
Paul Joseph Watson
1.88M subscribers
https://youtu.be/QIhIDHXgh3U
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCittVh8imKanO_5KohzDbpg
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