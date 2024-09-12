The WAR is LOST: Ukrainian Soldiers Began To Flee KURSK En Masse, Abandoning The Dead and Wounded

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Military experts and analysts from Western think tanks were shocked by the news that in the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, on September 10, 2024, Russian troops launched a full-scale offensive in the Kursk direction of the front. At first, many Ukrainian telegram channels and Western analytical centers thought that the reports coming from the front that the Russian Army units had begun to attack the flanks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region were disinformation related to the 'fog of war'......................................................................
******************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/