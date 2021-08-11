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Q: Cyber-Space Force! Trump's Military Recorded Everything! We Have It All! Sting Of The Century!
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364 views • August 11, 2021
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Today's Link:
Video Explaining How, Why And Who Stole Election (Deep State, Soros, CCP)
https://rumble.com/vkygqa-must-see-damning-video-explaining-how-why-and-who-stole-election.html
Previous Updates:
Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?
https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html
Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!
https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/
Q: August Is Traditionally A Really HOT Month! Divide They Try. Fail They Will! Information Warfare!
https://rumble.com/vkgj43-q-august-is-traditionally-a-really-hot-month-divide-they-try.-fail-they-wil.html
BREAKING! Wisconsin Launches Full Forensic Audit! GA & PA Next! Q: Did The Deep State Attempt To Assassinate Trump?
https://rumble.com/vkds83-wisconsin-launches-full-forensic-audit-ga-and-pa-next-q-did-the-ds-attempt-.html
Q+ Trump's Military Intelligence Election Sting! Scavino Drops Comms Decodes & Deltas! We Are Winning!
https://rumble.com/vkc3c5-q-trumps-military-intelligence-election-sting-scavino-drops-comms-decodes-a.html
Q's Plan From A to Z! The Basics 101: An Introduction to The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-time!
https://rumble.com/vk7srx-qs-plan-from-a-to-z-q-basics-101-introduction-to-the-great-military-intelli.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!
Any support you can provide is greatly appreciated. We're in this together. Together WE WILL WIN! Please support the fight.
GIVE SEND GO (Christian Site) *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://givesendgo.com/ChristianPatriotNews
Sign up for Cash App using my code and you’ll get $5 FREE.
Cash App Cash Tag: $ChristianPatriot
Here's a link...
https://cash.app/app/QLNZCXH
Already have Cash App? Here's my Cash App Link:
https://cash.app/$ChristianPatriot
NOW YOU CAN BUY ME A COFFEE! *U.S. PLUS INTERNATIONAL*
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/ChristianTruth
Today's Link:
Video Explaining How, Why And Who Stole Election (Deep State, Soros, CCP)
https://rumble.com/vkygqa-must-see-damning-video-explaining-how-why-and-who-stole-election.html
Previous Updates:
Q's IMPOSSIBLE Prediction of Mike Lindell's Cyber Symposium! 3 Years Ago TO THE DAY! Plus Is JFK Jr. Alive? Is N.E.S.A.R.A. Real?
https://rumble.com/vkwgx0-q-perfectly-predicts-mike-lindells-cyber-symposium-3-years-ago-to-the-day-i.html
Q: Dark To Light! The Silent War Continues! The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-Time!
https://rumble.com/vktpk7-q-dark-to-light-the-silent-war-continues-the-greatest-military-intelligence.html
DEVOLUTION 101: Trump Is Still President! Controls U.S. Military! Q: Special Operations Election Sting!
https://rumble.com/vkqlzb-devolution-101-trump-is-still-president-controls-us-military-q-special-oper.html
Q: Next Level Truth! The Great Awakening of We The People! The Most Extraordinary Military Intelligence Operation of All-Time!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/b5cxNkiaWpoT/
Q: August Is Traditionally A Really HOT Month! Divide They Try. Fail They Will! Information Warfare!
https://rumble.com/vkgj43-q-august-is-traditionally-a-really-hot-month-divide-they-try.-fail-they-wil.html
BREAKING! Wisconsin Launches Full Forensic Audit! GA & PA Next! Q: Did The Deep State Attempt To Assassinate Trump?
https://rumble.com/vkds83-wisconsin-launches-full-forensic-audit-ga-and-pa-next-q-did-the-ds-attempt-.html
Q+ Trump's Military Intelligence Election Sting! Scavino Drops Comms Decodes & Deltas! We Are Winning!
https://rumble.com/vkc3c5-q-trumps-military-intelligence-election-sting-scavino-drops-comms-decodes-a.html
Q's Plan From A to Z! The Basics 101: An Introduction to The Greatest Military Intelligence Sting Operation of All-time!
https://rumble.com/vk7srx-qs-plan-from-a-to-z-q-basics-101-introduction-to-the-great-military-intelli.html
JOIN US ON TELEGRAM:
https://t.me/ChristianPatriotNews
FOLLOW ME ON GAB:
https://gab.com/ChristianPatriotNews
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