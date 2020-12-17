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Their Cures are worse than the virus! If nothing had been said about Covid-19, we'd never had known.
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70 views • December 17, 2020
⚡All praise to the most high God, possessor of heaven and earth.
Funny thing about the injections; 1) They do not make you immune to Covid-19 2) You still have to wear the mask 3) You still should maintain your social distance in public. 4) So what's the effing point of taking the injection?!
The authorities will tell us when herd immunity has been achieved, but how will they know for sure?
* Bill Gates: Lock-downs Should Be Prolonged Until 2022, With Restaurants Closed for Another Six Months. Gates is not a doctor. He is guessing out loud, and destroying lives with each breath. LINK: https://sputniknews.com/us/2020121310...
* Something funny is going on. 2 Executive Orders will take effect, almost immediately. LINK: Watch "Two Odd Executive Orders Quietly Signed This Week!" on YouTube https://youtu.be/uYXfbwfkqLw
* The Recall Governor Gavin Newsom movement is gaining strength throughout the State! LINK: https://t.co/IHz5nYoVWn?amp=1
* They put Black faces on the Jab. Why?! LINK; https://zerohedge.com/markets/first-a...
*Cyber-Attack imminent! An announcement was made, but it's worse than they are letting on. The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now! https://youtu.be/oe3y-OdNSsw via @YouTube https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/stat...
* Pentagon imposed an "Emergency Shutdown" of their computer network.
LINK: https://t.co/YQK9ZckIrG?amp=1
* The Globalist have decided to grant the North American peasants a $600-$700 Stimulus Checks, as thousands, upon thousands face eviction.
LINK: https://t.co/LtCU4HoXZk
* Quoting CNN; "Don't be alarmed if people start dying after taking the vaccine." LINK; https://t.co/wZSfiQBnTK
*Fauci says, "Black folks shouldn't be afraid to get the jab because a Black woman developed it." This reveals what the powers that be, think about Black people. https://twitter.com/i/status/13372013...
*Pelosi 'admits' she played politics while millions lost their jobs, 'The Five' react. https://youtu.be/nUYKIOudWDY
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
Funny thing about the injections; 1) They do not make you immune to Covid-19 2) You still have to wear the mask 3) You still should maintain your social distance in public. 4) So what's the effing point of taking the injection?!
The authorities will tell us when herd immunity has been achieved, but how will they know for sure?
* Bill Gates: Lock-downs Should Be Prolonged Until 2022, With Restaurants Closed for Another Six Months. Gates is not a doctor. He is guessing out loud, and destroying lives with each breath. LINK: https://sputniknews.com/us/2020121310...
* Something funny is going on. 2 Executive Orders will take effect, almost immediately. LINK: Watch "Two Odd Executive Orders Quietly Signed This Week!" on YouTube https://youtu.be/uYXfbwfkqLw
* The Recall Governor Gavin Newsom movement is gaining strength throughout the State! LINK: https://t.co/IHz5nYoVWn?amp=1
* They put Black faces on the Jab. Why?! LINK; https://zerohedge.com/markets/first-a...
*Cyber-Attack imminent! An announcement was made, but it's worse than they are letting on. The Cyberpandemic has Begun: SolarWinds + FireEye - Anything can happen now! https://youtu.be/oe3y-OdNSsw via @YouTube https://twitter.com/IceAgeFarmer/stat...
* Pentagon imposed an "Emergency Shutdown" of their computer network.
LINK: https://t.co/YQK9ZckIrG?amp=1
* The Globalist have decided to grant the North American peasants a $600-$700 Stimulus Checks, as thousands, upon thousands face eviction.
LINK: https://t.co/LtCU4HoXZk
* Quoting CNN; "Don't be alarmed if people start dying after taking the vaccine." LINK; https://t.co/wZSfiQBnTK
*Fauci says, "Black folks shouldn't be afraid to get the jab because a Black woman developed it." This reveals what the powers that be, think about Black people. https://twitter.com/i/status/13372013...
*Pelosi 'admits' she played politics while millions lost their jobs, 'The Five' react. https://youtu.be/nUYKIOudWDY
*Join me on Twitter; Urban Treasure Hunters @ProfCurtisFre #professorcurtis ~ Financial donations can be accepted through PayPal at; [email protected] Thank you! (My website) http://www.professorcurtis.com Visit and share with me here. Email me at; [email protected] Thank you!
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