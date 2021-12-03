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Are We Responsible?
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20 views • December 03, 2021
The federal debt ceiling is back in the spotlight as the Senate forges ahead with massive spending and infrastructure bills.
While the legal cap on how much the U.S. can borrow doesn’t impact what consumers can spend, if Congress can’t reach a deal on a new debt limit next month, it will wreak havoc on everything from credit cards to car loans.
Watch this video on Are We Responsible?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Are We Responsible?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
While the legal cap on how much the U.S. can borrow doesn’t impact what consumers can spend, if Congress can’t reach a deal on a new debt limit next month, it will wreak havoc on everything from credit cards to car loans.
Watch this video on Are We Responsible?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Are We Responsible?
Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join
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