Today's Word: There will be no more delays between punishment for sin and blessings for obedience, faith and righteousness. "In your day I will lay to rest your obsession with sin and with defending the wickedness among you. I will root out the tares from among you and burn them in the fire, but the wheat I will gather into my barn." The Church is guilty of LOVING SINNERS AND THEIR SIN, of covering for the lawless ones in our midst. Repent if you have done this, asking one more chance for unrepentant people while crucifying victims a second time by accusing them of being liars or not believing them. God is settling accounts, He will NOT overlook anyone who is guilty of doing this [Romans 1:32].





Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/





PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected] If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected] Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.





Follow this channel- click subscribe.





SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:





YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw





YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg





RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice





BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog





sympathy for the wrong things defending sin sinners evil wickedness unrighteousness unrighteous conduct excuses explanations shameless shame hard-heartedness hardened reprobate apostate unrepentant repentance repent turn from evil way prodigal acceptance accept wolves in sheep's clothing charlatans deceivers in midst woe to evil shepherds rob robbery thieves deceive deception hidden darkness root of wicked satan sin hell





----------------------------------------------------------------

A LYMPHOCYTE IS A WHITE BLOOD CELL. ITS JOB IS TO DEFEND THE BODY & DESTROY THE VIRUS, BUT THE LYMPHOCYTES OF GOD ARE DEAD, DISEASED AND DOING THE OPPOSITE. "SHAME MY CHURCH, TURN AND DO THE FIRST WORKS, OR I WILL COME TO YOU AND PUT EVERY SINGLE LAMP THAT GIVES NO MORE LIGHT INTO DARKNESS." There will be no more delays between punishment for sin and blessings for obedience, faith and righteousness. "In your day I will lay to rest your obsession with sin and with defending the wickedness among you. I will root out the tares from among you and burn them in the fire, but the wheat I will gather into my barn." The Church is guilty of LOVING SINNERS AND THEIR SIN, of covering for the lawless ones in our midst. Repent if you have done this, asking one more chance for unrepentant people while crucifying victims a second time by accusing them of being liars or not believing them. God is settling accounts, He will NOT overlook anyone who is guilty of doing this [Romans 1:32]. https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/





Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; 25 but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way. 26 But when the grain had sprouted and produced a crop, then the tares also appeared. 27 So the servants of the owner came and said to him, ‘Sir, did you not sow good seed in your field? How then does it have tares?’ 28 He said to them, ‘An enemy has done this.’ The servants said to him, ‘Do you want us then to go and gather them up?’ 29 But he said, ‘No, lest while you gather up the tares you also uproot the wheat with them. 30 Let both grow together until the harvest, and at the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, “First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn.” [Matthew 13:24- 30]





SYMPATHIZERS OF SIN VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Hqx8AQh1kQ0

