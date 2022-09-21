BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NO MORE SITTING ON THE FENCE!! - CHOOSE WHO YOU WILL SERVE
The Master's Voice Prophecy
The Master's Voice Prophecy
2126 followers
Follow
2
Share
Report
203 views • September 21, 2022

Today's Word: There will be no more delays between punishment for sin and blessings for obedience, faith and righteousness. "In your day I will lay to rest your obsession with sin and with defending the wickedness among you. I will root out the tares from among you and burn them in the fire, but the wheat I will gather into my barn." The Church is guilty of LOVING SINNERS AND THEIR SIN, of covering for the lawless ones in our midst. Repent if you have done this, asking one more chance for unrepentant people while crucifying victims a second time by accusing them of being liars or not believing them. God is settling accounts, He will NOT overlook anyone who is guilty of doing this [Romans 1:32].


Read this prophecy on TMV Blog: https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/


PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this work it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or email me for other options at [email protected]. If using Paypal DO NOT send your gift with "Purchase Protection", and kindly mention somewhere that it is a gift. This is a freewill offering, I am not selling goods or services. Thank you and God bless. Paypal ------- [email protected]. Please do not use Cashapp. Thank you.


Follow this channel- click subscribe.


SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:


YOUTUBE: https://youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw


YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg


RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice


BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice

OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog


sympathy for the wrong things defending sin sinners evil wickedness unrighteousness unrighteous conduct excuses explanations shameless shame hard-heartedness hardened reprobate apostate unrepentant repentance repent turn from evil way prodigal acceptance accept wolves in sheep's clothing charlatans deceivers in midst woe to evil shepherds rob robbery thieves deceive deception hidden darkness root of wicked satan sin hell


----------------------------------------------------------------

A LYMPHOCYTE IS A WHITE BLOOD CELL. ITS JOB IS TO DEFEND THE BODY & DESTROY THE VIRUS, BUT THE LYMPHOCYTES OF GOD ARE DEAD, DISEASED AND DOING THE OPPOSITE. "SHAME MY CHURCH, TURN AND DO THE FIRST WORKS, OR I WILL COME TO YOU AND PUT EVERY SINGLE LAMP THAT GIVES NO MORE LIGHT INTO DARKNESS." There will be no more delays between punishment for sin and blessings for obedience, faith and righteousness. "In your day I will lay to rest your obsession with sin and with defending the wickedness among you. I will root out the tares from among you and burn them in the fire, but the wheat I will gather into my barn." The Church is guilty of LOVING SINNERS AND THEIR SIN, of covering for the lawless ones in our midst. Repent if you have done this, asking one more chance for unrepentant people while crucifying victims a second time by accusing them of being liars or not believing them. God is settling accounts, He will NOT overlook anyone who is guilty of doing this [Romans 1:32]. https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/09/02/the-end-of-the-way-of-the-wicked-september-1-2022/


Another parable He put forth to them, saying: “The kingdom of heaven is like a man who sowed good seed in his field; 25 but while men slept, his enemy came and sowed tares among the wheat and went his way. 26 But when the grain had sprouted and produced a crop, then the tares also appeared. 27 So the servants of the owner came and said to him, ‘Sir, did you not sow good seed in your field? How then does it have tares?’ 28 He said to them, ‘An enemy has done this.’ The servants said to him, ‘Do you want us then to go and gather them up?’ 29 But he said, ‘No, lest while you gather up the tares you also uproot the wheat with them. 30 Let both grow together until the harvest, and at the time of harvest I will say to the reapers, “First gather together the tares and bind them in bundles to burn them, but gather the wheat into my barn.” [Matthew 13:24- 30]


SYMPATHIZERS OF SIN VIDEO: https://youtu.be/Hqx8AQh1kQ0

Keywords
evilunrighteousnessreprobaterepentanceexcusesrepentwickednesssinnerswayconductshamelessshameacceptanceapostateacceptunrepentantwolves in sheeps clothingprodigalunrighteoushardenedsympathy for the wrong thingsdefending sinexplanationshard-heartednessturn from evil
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Germany Approves Nearly $1 Billion in Arms Exports to Israel, Der Spiegel Reports

Garrison Vance
Study: Screens are corroding teens&#8217; belief in a healthy life

Study: Screens are corroding teens’ belief in a healthy life

Ava Grace
The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

The hidden power of puttering: How small, unstructured movements can transform your health and happiness

Patrick Lewis
Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Prolonged Sitting Linked to 9% Higher Cancer Death Risk per Hour, Study Finds

Morgan S. Verity
Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Study: Breakfast After Noon Linked to 29% Higher Risk of Early Death

Coco Somers
British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

British media blames Muslims for wasting water during wudu, hiding the fact that AI data centers are the real problem

Lance D Johnson
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy