Morning Manna - September 4, 2025 - Proverbs 11:1-2 - Just Weights and Just Wisdom

In this episode, we explore the weighty truth of Proverbs 11:1–2 and discover how God views honesty not just as a virtue, but as a reflection of His own character. When integrity rules the marketplace and humility governs the heart, divine favor follows. But when pride enters, shame isn't far behind. Join us as we reflect on the eternal value of righteous dealings and the wisdom found in walking humbly with our God. Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart