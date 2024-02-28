Create New Account
💊 Root Causes: Anxiety, Depression, And Conventional Medicine 🌱
Finding Genius Podcast
185 Subscribers
48 views
Published 19 hours ago

🤔 Did you know that research suggests inflammation, possibly from infections or toxins, could be a root cause of depression? 🧠

🔍 Dive into the fascinating realm of depression and inflammation with Dr. Miles Nichols the co-founder of Medicine With Heart Functional Medicine Clinic. 💡

🎙️ https://bit.ly/2ZPeMmk

🌿💆♂️ While conventional medicine excels at addressing acute issues like emergencies, it's crucial to explore holistic approaches for mental health concerns. 🧠

🔗 Click the link in our bio or description above to understand, and heal from complex, chronic illnesses. 🌿🏥

Keywords
depressionanxietychronic illness

