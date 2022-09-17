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Why we see Absurdity, Dismantling Institutional Mafia, Regain Your Medical Freedom w/ Dr. Glidden
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Sarah Westall Published September 16, 2022


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Dr. Peter Glidden rejoins the program to discuss the complete take over of our institutions by a literal mafia; it explains what we are seeing and and witnessing in our institutions. The mafia has taken over the medical system and other critical institutions keeping society from functioning properly. Dr. Glidden has advice on how to regain your personal freedom and how to help restructure our institutions towards humanity and away from the mafia overlords.

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
nutritionfdacdcvaccinewhosupplementsdoctorshomeopathymedical freedombioweaponmddr gliddennaturopathysarah westallinjectioncovid-19natural immunityabsurditykill shotregaindisease managementdismantling institutional mafia
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