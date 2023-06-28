Revelatorium Revelations video Series - E22: Part 6

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Hello everyone and welcome to We are in the Golden Age
I am your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family and am honored to bring back Dellstar for this riveting discussion for part 6 on How the Revelatorium Revelations came to be.
Learn about the reincarnations of the disciples of Christ, various black masters, as well as Reincarnations of Satan and other historical figures like Enoch, Michelangelo, Mary, Joseph, Tesla, and others.
Discover the Christ family requirements and Delstarr's life in later Vancouver and more on the Band days including various music festivals.
Find out about the Prince of Darkness and Delstarrs encounter with him.
Tantalize about Vancouver's Diamond sunrise and Earths Diamond point involved with nuclear tests.
More on Melchizedek teachings and trisecting an angle, plus much much more.
Please enjoy
www.Revelatorium.com
www.thedesignofcreation.com
www.radionicships.com
you can purchase the Revelatorium Revelations series on the link:
https://www.amazon.com/s?k=Revelatorium&;;ref=nb_sb_noss
Full color copy is beautiful and recommended.
So stay tuned for more, thanks for watching,
Please subscribe to We are in the Golden Age,
For Light and Love with Will serving Creation,
I'm your host Peter Ross of the Mouck family,
Many Blessings
Remember We are in the Golden Age.
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/weareinthegoldenage