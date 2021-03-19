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THIS INFORMATION COULD DESTROY THE COVID HOAX FOREVER (PRINT/COPY Q AND A IN THE DESCRIPTION)
Dune Drifter
Dune Drifter
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16 views • March 19, 2021
Here are 12 important questions and answers about transmit ability before considering getting vaccinated:

●”If I get vaccinated can I stop wearing a mask(s)?”
Government: “NO”

●”If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal?
Government: “NO”

●”If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid?”
Government: “Maybe. We don’t know exactly, but probably not.”

●”If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right?”
Government: “NO. the vaccine doesn’t stop transmission.”

●”If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last?”
Government: “No one knows. All Covid “vaccines” are still in the experimental stage.”

● “If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing?”
Government: “NO”

● “If my parents, grandparents and myself all get vaccinated can we hug each other again?”
Government: “NO”

● “So what’s the benefit of getting vaccinated?”
Government: “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you.”

●”Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me?”
Government: “NO”

●”If statistically the virus won’t kill me (99.7% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated?”
Government: “To protect others.”

●”So if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with?”
Government: “NO”

● “If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine will I (or my family) be compensated from the vaccine manufacture or the Government?”
Government: “NO – the government and vaccine manufacturer’s have 100% zero liability regarding this experimental drug”
So to summarize, the Covid19 “vaccine”…
Does not provide immunity
Does not eliminate the virus
Does not prevent death
Does not guarantee you won’t get it
Does not stop you from passing it on to others
Does not eliminate the need for travel bans
Does not eliminate the need for business closures
Does not eliminate the need for lockdowns!!!
**breakdown by Irishman1776

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