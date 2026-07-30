Dear Diary, I Pled The Fifth

...111 times.

You can’t make up this sh!t.

God willing, this is a mop-up story — and he has been tribunaled and processed.

This [Fauxi] actor is a double.

The real creature was taken out several years ago.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (29 July 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6402441497112



https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/2082625033168392541