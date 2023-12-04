Firstpost
Dec 4, 2023
Elon Musk's X Heading for a Collapse Amid Mass Exodus of Advertisers and Employees?
Social media platform X is facing one of the most turbulent times in its history as more and more advertisers continue to exit the platform amid escalating controversies and doubts over its future.
Reports say hate speech has been rising ever since Elon Musk took over the platform in November 2022.
That has led many companies to pause their advertising campaigns on the platform.
Most recently, Musk himself endorsed an anti-Semitic post, attracting heavy public criticism.
It also saw more companies suspend advertising on X.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjEHTfQ5C8Y
