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Coronavirus May Be A Neurotoxin
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82 views • February 02, 2020
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A new video smuggled out of China purports to show victims of the Coronavirus experiencing horrifying convulsions. Is this supposed viral illness actually a neurotoxin? Plus…A federal court has reportedly unsealed a shocking set of indictments implicating Charles Lieber, the head of Harvard University‘s chemistry department, as well as two Chinese nationals, for smuggling “biological material” into China and later lying about it. Are these individuals part of a plot to create the bioweapon which has now become a pandemic? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
A new video smuggled out of China purports to show victims of the Coronavirus experiencing horrifying convulsions. Is this supposed viral illness actually a neurotoxin? Plus…A federal court has reportedly unsealed a shocking set of indictments implicating Charles Lieber, the head of Harvard University‘s chemistry department, as well as two Chinese nationals, for smuggling “biological material” into China and later lying about it. Are these individuals part of a plot to create the bioweapon which has now become a pandemic? David Zublick unseals the horrible truth in this special report!
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