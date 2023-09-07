Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.7.23!

Today my oracle cards begins with the Growth Opportunity
card followed by the Awareness and Allow Experiences cards. Immediately, I thought
about my Evolution of You gathering that begins tonight that you need to JOIN! As the rest of the cards
drawn reflect, it is a gathering where you can seek resolution, change your
programming, where blessings are bestowed on all, and in a sacred place with
the Divine! Watch today’s message and enlighten others by sharing!
STARTING TONIGHT! JOIN! https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/
Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation
https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity
My website: https://robertnovak.com/
Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/
