Happy New Day Inspirational Message 9.7.23!

Today my oracle cards begins with the Growth Opportunity card followed by the Awareness and Allow Experiences cards. Immediately, I thought about my Evolution of You gathering that begins tonight that you need to JOIN! As the rest of the cards drawn reflect, it is a gathering where you can seek resolution, change your programming, where blessings are bestowed on all, and in a sacred place with the Divine! Watch today’s message and enlighten others by sharing!



STARTING TONIGHT! JOIN! https://robertnovak.com/eoy-live/





Raise Your Frequency by Doing This Guided Meditation

https://insighttimer.com/robertnovak/guided-meditations/i-am-gaining-higher-frequencies-of-love-light-and-divinity





My website: https://robertnovak.com/





Advancing Life through God's Inspiration Oracle Deck: https://robertnovak.com/product/advancing-life-oracle-cards/



