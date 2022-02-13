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Emergency Saturday Broadcast! Alex Jones Interviews Leading Russian Journalist On Eve Of War
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1631 views • February 13, 2022
The covid power grab house-of-cards has collapsed!
Bill Maher has declare Justin Trudeau the new Hitler and endorsed the truckers.
Meanwhile, in a stunning victory for medical freedom, the FDA put the brakes on covid shots for kids under 5!
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
Bill Maher has declare Justin Trudeau the new Hitler and endorsed the truckers.
Meanwhile, in a stunning victory for medical freedom, the FDA put the brakes on covid shots for kids under 5!
Save 50% on Survival Shield X-3 and discover the power of activated tri-iodine today!
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