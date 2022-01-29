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EUROPEAN TRUCKERS For FREEDOM CONVOY - Get It Rolling - We Won't Stand Down, NOT Let Them Tread on Me - We Refuse to Take It - 012922
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91 views • January 29, 2022
The Canadian trucker convoy showed us the way to freedom. And now it's about to happen in Europe. Welcome to the European Trucker Convoy ...
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Videos or other documents may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 106A-117 of the U.S. Copyright Law.
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