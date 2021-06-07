© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
China Makes A Move To Make Yuan Top Currency!
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 07, 2021
Part 9 of 10 US Inflation: A World Wide Crisis
China Makes A Move To Make Yuan Top Currency!
Cryptocurrencies are the latest fade, and rage. China's crypto currency has proven effective in tracking in real time how people spend their money,
and are buying billions of dollars worth of gold, to possibly, back it up.
Making it possible to invite other countries and give it a mainstream acceptance, effectively kicking the US dollar to the curve.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
China Makes A Move To Make Yuan Top Currency!
Cryptocurrencies are the latest fade, and rage. China's crypto currency has proven effective in tracking in real time how people spend their money,
and are buying billions of dollars worth of gold, to possibly, back it up.
Making it possible to invite other countries and give it a mainstream acceptance, effectively kicking the US dollar to the curve.
Always Ready!
------------------------------------------------------
Get you FREE book Preppers Secrete Cache, Just help us cover Shipping and Handling
http://bit.ly/GetYourFreePreppingBook
------------------------------------------------------
Social Media:
https://Facebook.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Instagram.com/ManmadeSurvival
https://Twitter.com/ManMadeSurvival
https://Brighteon.com/channel/manmadesurvival
------------------------------------------------------
Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/manmadesurvival
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.