IF YOU PUT A BOMB INTO PEOPLE & BLOW IT UP...DOES ANYONE HEAR IT 💉💣💥🤫

If you read my piece COVID19 is YOUR ASSIGNED MACHINE ACCESS CODE 🤔🤭🤫🤯 at any time before the current moment, you KNOW that there was a genocidal campaign afoot





Just the last line, by yours truly - a good portion is re-posted from Jim Stone [currently MIA]:





So...what does VfB say?





Well, I've researched GMOs for some time, and the correlation I'm making is that you will be converted into a GMO if you accept the shot - your body will, like an ear of BT corn, produce toxins within your own body, hastening a planned cellular breakdown.





How's that? 🎯🎰🎳





DON'T FALL FOR BIRX'S TIRED NLP OR CUOMO'S WORD MAGICK 💀 DR. SHERRI TENPENNY & OTHERS HAVE PREDICTED A DIE-OFF THAT WILL BE HORRIFIC IN SCALE





Governments killing people dead and laughing at us.





She says she is a smart girl..…





The ailment known as long COVID continues to puzzle doctors, who have not yet been able to identify what causes the prolonged symptoms in patients. Dr. Deborah Birx, the former White House coronavirus response coordinator who is now a senior fellow at the Bush Institute, says understanding what the CDC got wrong about COVID-19 is critical for planning the response to future health crises.

