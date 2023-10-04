Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
fake aliens & fake plasma fire psyops to conceal what is real
channel image
High Hopes
2826 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
33 views
Published 17 hours ago

Jeff Snyder


Oct 3, 2023


Alien mummies debunked

   • Aliens Cutaway | Nazca Humanoid Mummi... https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-DmDHF6jN9A&t=0s


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C3yJyPhe6Mo

Keywords
aliensfakepsyopsdebunkedmummiesjeff snyderplasma fireconceal truth

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket