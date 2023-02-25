Here we are at the end of February and I'm beginning to see signs of Spring! The Uguisu (Japanese Warbler) has returned from its Winter Retreat. The Tulips are rising from their beds. And the Seedlings are doing well (most, anyway 😉🤞🏾). 🤩👍🏾 "A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll





