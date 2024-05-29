Create New Account
LOVE as the UNIVERSAL SOLVENT: to apply at EVERY TRIGGER of PSYCHOLOGICAL DISTRESS MVI_1153
EK the Urban Yeti
Published Yesterday

If love is the universal solvent, which I am convinced that it is, then it is ALWAYS RIGHT to apply it to every situation of distress. Focussing love upon, and radiating joyousness because of the good created for, the person who is involved in our triggered distress, is a panacea of sorts. It’s a WIN-WIN-WIN.

godlovejesusspiritualityreligionblessingsliberationhateserviceprivilegegratitudepsychologyjoytranscendenceblissdivine connectionjoyousnesseternalisationsoul of survival valuemoral agencyuniversal solvent

